Ether Zero Market Capitalization Tops $222,553.61 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $222,553.61 and approximately $9,858.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.73 or 0.06534437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00090204 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 74.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

