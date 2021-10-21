Etherparty Hits Market Capitalization of $837,688.39 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Etherparty has a market cap of $837,688.39 and approximately $20,219.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00099088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.00192087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.