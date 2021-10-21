Ethverse Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,364.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Ethverse has a market cap of $1.10 million and $11,364.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.00 or 0.00461284 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001095 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.83 or 0.00976757 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,971,325 coins and its circulating supply is 7,881,152 coins. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

