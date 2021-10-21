Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Euronet Worldwide worth $15,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT opened at $132.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.52. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.42 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

