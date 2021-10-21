Euronext (EPA:ENX) Shares Down 1.8%

Euronext (EPA:ENX) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €100.10 ($117.76) and last traded at €100.20 ($117.88). Approximately 137,283 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €102.00 ($120.00).

ENX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Euronext in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Euronext in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Euronext alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €99.31 and its 200-day moving average price is €92.47.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.