EvenCoin (EVN) 1-Day Volume Tops $142,256.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $81,453.63 and $142,256.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.06 or 0.00459282 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001093 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $608.33 or 0.00973305 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.