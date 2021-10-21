Eventbrite (EB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Eventbrite to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 119.11% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.94 million. On average, analysts expect Eventbrite to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EB stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eventbrite stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,080,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,937 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.21% of Eventbrite worth $39,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

