Evercore Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$57.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Evercore from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNQ. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CSFB upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.31.

CNQ traded down C$0.38 on Thursday, reaching C$52.39. 1,765,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,333,771. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.36. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$20.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.86 billion and a PE ratio of 15.15.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.6794379 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total transaction of C$992,798.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,345,373.35. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total value of C$955,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,389,163.70. Insiders have sold 182,205 shares of company stock worth $8,427,990 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

