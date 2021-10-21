Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,637,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,019,039 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.93% of Everi worth $65,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 257.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Everi by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 584.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 219,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after buying an additional 118,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $649,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,660 shares of company stock worth $4,377,851. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

