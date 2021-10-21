Everipedia Reaches Market Capitalization of $183.16 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Everipedia has a total market cap of $183.16 million and approximately $13.73 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00068334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00071616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00102564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,625.57 or 0.99924323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.43 or 0.06477161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00022421 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,447,236 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

