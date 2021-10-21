EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Short Interest Up 24.3% in September

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of YAYO opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. EVmo has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 4.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. EVmo had a negative return on equity of 453.01% and a negative net margin of 78.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter.

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

