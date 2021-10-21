Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.32

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.26. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 66,451 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.13.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOK)
Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.
