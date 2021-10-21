Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.32

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.26. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 66,451 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 397,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 61,226 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 268,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

