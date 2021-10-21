Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Exchange Income in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$322.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.85 million.

EIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.10.

TSE EIF opened at C$44.11 on Thursday. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$30.86 and a 12 month high of C$45.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$43.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.23.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

