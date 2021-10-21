ExclusiveCoin Achieves Market Cap of $797,520.40 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $797,520.40 and approximately $28,950.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011382 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001191 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 67.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004226 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

