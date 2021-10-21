Exeedme Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market cap of $25.63 million and $932,513.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00068573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00071682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00102715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,836.79 or 1.00403121 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.03 or 0.06488873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00022912 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

