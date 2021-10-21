eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells $721,650.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $721,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXPI stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,173. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.84 and a beta of 3.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in eXp World by 4.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in eXp World by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 15.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in eXp World during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 9.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

