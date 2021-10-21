eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading 4.7% Higher

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s share price traded up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.30 and last traded at $51.30. 5,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,550,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 122.84 and a beta of 3.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. eXp World’s revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $544,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jian Cheng sold 2,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,700 shares of company stock valued at $17,906,890. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 100.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the first quarter worth about $272,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 58.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 486.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 174,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 172.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 67,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

