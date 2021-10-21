Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,245 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,989 shares of company stock valued at $17,984,086 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.62.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $163.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $90.52 and a one year high of $187.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

