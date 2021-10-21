Exponent (EXPO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. On average, analysts expect Exponent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXPO stock opened at $110.96 on Thursday. Exponent has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $120.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $810,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,744.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exponent stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of Exponent worth $46,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

