Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $14.01 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $14.01 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of XOG opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Extraction Oil & Gas has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $48.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,838,000. Lion Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 269,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after buying an additional 88,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.