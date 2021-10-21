extraDNA Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $572,961.80 and approximately $90,838.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,121.89 or 1.00208806 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00055461 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.68 or 0.00312231 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.40 or 0.00503880 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.81 or 0.00193378 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008543 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002191 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000978 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.