Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

XOM stock opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.9% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 52,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 124,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

