Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,118,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $63.57. 144,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,044,516. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

