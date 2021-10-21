Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.45 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

