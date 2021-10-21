Eyal Talor Sells 15,000 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $168,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CVM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.39. 395,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.64 and a quick ratio of 9.34. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $40.91.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 27,632 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 27,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 119,844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

