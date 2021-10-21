Eyal Talor Sells 15,000 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $168,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CVM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.39. 395,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.64 and a quick ratio of 9.34. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $40.91.
CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CEL-SCI Company Profile
CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.
