EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.25

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.25 and traded as low as $2.03. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 639,102 shares changing hands.

EYEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get EyeGate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.94.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EyeGate Pharmaceuticals news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,377,695 shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $12,102,467.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 1,531,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 84,227 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.