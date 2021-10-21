F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

FNB stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 26.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 167.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.