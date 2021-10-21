Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Sells $42,487.50 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total value of $42,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total value of $93,975.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total transaction of $90,650.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $341.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,047,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,820,244. The company has a market capitalization of $963.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $7,399,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

