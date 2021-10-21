Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Trimmed by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 4.5% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $22,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 275.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.31.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.05, for a total value of $2,318,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,457,108 shares of company stock valued at $881,146,502. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $340.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $960.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

