Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.33

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 179702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.08 million and a P/E ratio of -19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.41.

Falco Resources Company Profile (CVE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

