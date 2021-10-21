Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Shares Down 13.3%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO) dropped 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 219,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 374,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

