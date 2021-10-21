Falcon Project (FNT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $626.00

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. Falcon Project has a market cap of $2.49 million and $626.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Falcon Project has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00069162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00072087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00102490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,315.39 or 0.99809615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.66 or 0.06486281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00022815 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

