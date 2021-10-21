Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Trading 1.1% Higher

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMFG)

Farmers & Merchants Bancshares, Inc (Maryland) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts for local consumers. The firm also provides credit and deposit services for small to medium size businesses and the agricultural community.

