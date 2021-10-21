FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.90% of FARO Technologies worth $41,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FARO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $69.70 on Thursday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $97.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.99.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

