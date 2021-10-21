Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $56.46 and last traded at $56.46, with a volume of 48623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.66.

Specifically, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,265 shares of company stock worth $178,774 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens raised their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $39,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

