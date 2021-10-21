Fatcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.74 Million (FAT)

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. Fatcoin has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fatcoin has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One Fatcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fatcoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00046675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00101452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.59 or 0.00192176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Fatcoin Profile

Fatcoin (FAT) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,655,308 coins. The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc . Fatcoin’s official website is www.fatbtc.com . Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @fatbtc

According to CryptoCompare, “FatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles, established in the year 2014. It accepts both withdrawals and deposits in Fiat using CNY, the most active trading pair on FatBTC exchange is ETH/BTC. The Fatcoin (FAT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the internal currency of the FatBTC Exchange. “

Buying and Selling Fatcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fatcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fatcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fatcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.