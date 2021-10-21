Fear (FEAR) Price Tops $1.22 on Top Exchanges

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00001940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fear has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fear has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and $5.50 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00045015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00099577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.61 or 0.00190849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

