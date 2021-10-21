Fear Market Cap Achieves $7.94 Million (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Fear coin can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00001940 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fear has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Fear has a total market cap of $7.94 million and $5.50 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fear alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00045015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00099577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.61 or 0.00190849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

About Fear

Fear is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.