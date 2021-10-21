Federated Hermes (FHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Federated Hermes to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $311.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.99 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, analysts expect Federated Hermes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FHI. Citigroup raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,400.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Federated Hermes stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Federated Hermes worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.