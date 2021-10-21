Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 1,662,347 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,495,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662,347 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.22% of Micron Technology worth $212,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.92. 143,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,696,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average is $78.80.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.