Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 259,838 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,838 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.26% of Baidu worth $177,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 126.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after buying an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Baidu by 62.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $957,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,159 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,635,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 59.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $585,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,824 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.31. 49,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,067,277. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $354.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Baidu from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.47.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.