Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 6,790 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 3.13% of Rapid7 worth $164,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,495 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 604,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 4.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,888. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RPD traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,715. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $125.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

