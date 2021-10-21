Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 9,771 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,834,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.74% of Floor & Decor worth $193,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $1,638,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 299,916 shares of company stock worth $37,267,526. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

FND stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.27. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,819. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.24. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.39 and a 1-year high of $132.07.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

