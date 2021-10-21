Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 2,404,794 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 876.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,679,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,404,794 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.68% of CoStar Group worth $221,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CSGP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.79. 3,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.81 and a 200 day moving average of $53.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.