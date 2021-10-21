Federated Hermes Inc. Has $180.46 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $180,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,962,600,000 after acquiring an additional 302,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,199,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,959,936,000 after acquiring an additional 148,485 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.22.

NVDA stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.41. 144,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,078,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.94 and its 200 day moving average is $186.62. The firm has a market cap of $556.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $230.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

