Federated Hermes Inc. Has $190.92 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Broadcom worth $190,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after buying an additional 278,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after acquiring an additional 176,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after acquiring an additional 98,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Broadcom by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,412,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,150,416,000 after acquiring an additional 186,373 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.93.

AVGO stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $509.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,582. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.42 and a 1-year high of $513.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $491.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $209.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

