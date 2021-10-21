Federated Hermes Inc. Has $196.28 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.10% of Danaher worth $196,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.3% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 13,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 26.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 80,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $3.41 on Thursday, reaching $311.41. The company had a trading volume of 45,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.17 and its 200 day moving average is $280.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

