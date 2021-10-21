Federated Hermes Inc. Has $219.87 Million Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 4.69% of Wingstop worth $219,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 142,350 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 615,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,032,000 after purchasing an additional 66,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WING stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.58. 380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.87, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.72. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 62.39%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.61.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

