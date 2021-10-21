Federated Hermes Inc. Has $225.99 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,481,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252,696 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of America worth $225,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.37. The stock had a trading volume of 407,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,483,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $47.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.24.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

