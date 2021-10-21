Federated Hermes Inc. Has $234.02 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 168,952 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $234,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $340.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,831,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,457,108 shares of company stock worth $881,146,502 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

